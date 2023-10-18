NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Five Saints players are listed as “out” for Thursday night’s game at the Superdome against Jacksonville. Linebacker Demario Davis is among those questionable with a knee injury.

The Saints listed as out are tight end Juwan Johnson, safety JT Gray, offensive tackle Landon Young, guard/tackle James Hurst and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk.

Kickoff is 7:15 pm. The Saints are a one point favorite. The total on the game is 40.

