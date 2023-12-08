NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints’ quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant in Friday’s practice as the Saints continued preps for Sunday’s home game against the Panthers.

But, he is listed as questionable and has yet to clear concussion protocol.

Nine Saints players are listed as questionable. They are Carr, Blake Grupe, Taysom Hill, Juwan Johnson, Cam Jordan, Chris Olava, Nick Saldiveri, Rashid Shaheed, and Pete Werner.

Defensive end Isaiah Foskey and running back Kendre Miller are out.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts