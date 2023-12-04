NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints head coach Dennis Allen said Monday that quarterback Derek Carr has a rib injury and is back in concussion protocol.

Carr was injured with 10:23 in the game when he was sacked by Detroit’s Bruce Irvin. Irvin was flagged by roughing the passer. Allen said he expects league discipline for Irvin.

The Saints fell to 5-7 after a 33-28 loss to Detroit. The Saints host Carolina at 12 p.m. Sunday.

