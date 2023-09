Saints head coach Dennis Allen met with media Monday to recap the Saints season opening win, 16-15 over the Tennessee Titans.

Allen also updated two injuries. He said linebacker Ryan Connelly would be out with a knee injury, and defensive end Payton Turner will have surgery for a turf toe injury suffered in early in the second quarter.

It was yet another injury setback for Turner, who has played in only 14 games in 3 plus seasons.

The Saints play at Carolina next Monday night.