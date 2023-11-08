The Saints can head to the bye week with their first three game winning streak since late in the 2022 season. Dennis Allen asked if the Saints have momentum? He answered that question and more in interview with New Orleans media, Wednesday.

Two Saints did not practice Wednesday. They are running back Kendre Miller (ankle) and defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quad).

Saints at Vikings will kickoff at Noon Sunday. Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson of LSU and Destrehan high school was limited in practice Wednesday. He is not expected to play due to a hamstring injury.