NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Delgado’s road to Grand Junction for the Junior College World Series will have to go through Crowder College in this weekend’s South Central District Championship. The Dolphins will face Seminole State College on Friday at 12 p.m. and Crowder at 3 p.m. in Neosho, Missouri.

Crowder ended the Dolphins season last year in the title game, where experienced pitchers were not of endless supply.

“We just ran out of arms last year,” head coach Joe Scheuermann said.

“And I think that’s the key to this whole thing. You know we’re going to run some arms out there that have been there.”

One of those arms is Carson Lore, who has six wins this season. Chris Olivier has 10 wins, and experience, but not in this tournament. Suffering a Tommy John injury in April 2021 forced Olivier to be a spectator for each of the past two seasons.

“When it comes to injuries, you can’t really stress about it,” Olivier said. “You kind of have to just let time take its course and then just go from there. Tommy John’s a really big injury when it comes to pitchers and stuff like that. So knowing that your time will come, just constantly having that thought on your mind just really helps out during the process.”

The Dolphins lost to Crowder 9-1 last year with their lone run coming from a Josh Alexander home run. The brotherhood is different for Alexander.

If last year they were solid teammates, Alexander says, “This year, we are a family. You know we work together, cry together, lose together, win together. Every year we start in the fall and the goal is Grand Junction. And I think the expectations are Grand Junction because as a team, I think we’re really good and we should make it.”

