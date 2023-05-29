Courtesy* – Delgado CC Athletics | Video Courtesy* – KREX-TV

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (WGNO) — Delgado capitalized on a seven run fifth inning to take a 14-4, mercy rule win over #2-seeded Johnson County (Kansas) Monday in the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series in Grand Junction, Colorado.

The Dolphins combined for sixteen hits and fourteen RBIs, including two homeruns by Bryan Broussard in the fourth and fifth innings. Delgado’s offense jump started with four runs on four hits in the first, including a leadoff triple by Broussard, a double by Brock Slaton, and a two run single by Logan O’Neill. Josh Alexander grounded out to score Broussard for the first run of the game as Delgado took an early 4-0 lead. Johnson County quickly responded with a three run homerun by Rhett Hendricks to narrow the lead to a run. Shea McGahan’s solo shot in the fourth tied the game at four.

Broussard’s first homerun of the game came with one out in the fourth to give Delgado the 5-4 lead, followed by a hit batter and three consecutive singles, including RBI singles by Brock Slaton and Logan O’Neill. In the fifth, Tyler Cook led off with a double and Cade Pregeant reached safely on a fielder’s choice before Broussard’s second homerun of the day added three runs. Josh Alexander reached as a hit batter and Jacob Singletary singled before being driven in by a single by Brock Slaton. Logan O’Neill reached as a hit batter before Jhonnatan Ferrebus plated Singletary on a sacrifice fly. The next at-bat, Tyler Cook singled to plate the final two runners to close the Dolphins’ 14-4 win in walkoff fashion. Bryan Broussard closed the game 4 for 4 with a single, triple, and two homers for a total of four RBIs. Logan O’Neill and Tyler Cook each finished with three RBIs each.

Delgado starting pitcher Turner Toms pitched the complete game, going five innings and allowing four runs, walking one, and striking out six.

With the win, Delgado (47-12, 2-1) ties the program record for wins in a season, previously set in 2013. The Dolphins will face the winner of Monday’s Game 10 between Central Florida and Weatherford.