NEW ORLEANS — Tyjae Spears would score a touchdown early in Tulane’s second fall scrimmage, but from that point on the defense would force multiple turnovers and apply constant pressure to the Green Wave quarterbacks.

Quarterback Michael Pratt would end the defense’s run with a 45-yard touchdown pass to Shae Wyatt in Tulane’s situational period.

Here is head coach Willie Fritz after today’s action:

Saturday marked Tulane’s final fall scrimmage ahead of their September 3rd opener against UMass at Yulman Stadium.

The Wave returns to practice Monday morning.