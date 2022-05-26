METAIRIE, La. — The first three days of the New Orleans Saints OTAs featured quarterback Jameis Winston’s return to the football field, newly-acquired Tyrann Mathieu working out in a Saints uniform, and Dennis Allen’s first OTAs as head coach.

Here is a first look at safety Tyrann Mathieu working out in the black & gold:

Here is quarterback Jameis Winston running drills with a knee brace on:

Not present at practice today were several players including wide receivers Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry, running back Alvin Kamara, linebacker Demario Davis, and Payton Turner among others.

Orleans Saints OTAs will end June 10th.