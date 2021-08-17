Video: Tre’Quan Smith back in action at New Orleans Saints training camp

METAIRIE, La. — New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith returned to practice Tuesday, two weeks after suffering a leg injury at training camp.

The Saints will practice Wednesday through Saturday ahead of their second preseason game at home Monday, August 23rd against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Head Coach Sean Payton says that cornerback Prince Amukumara, running back Stevie Scott III, defensive end Noah Spence and kicker Brett Maher are no longer with the team.

Payton added that cornerback KeiVarae Russell was placed on the Covid-19 list after a positive test.

Not spotted at practice today: Wil Lutz, Tommylee Lewis, Pete Werner, Dwayne Washington, KeiVarae Russell, Alex Armah, Adonis Alexander, Mike Brown, Ryan Ramczyk, Ethan Greenidge, Payton Turner — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) August 17, 2021

Here is Head Coach Sean Payton after practice: