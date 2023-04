Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, who led the Dawgs to back to back CFP championships, was in New Orleans Wednesday evening to collect the Manning Award, symbolic of the best quarterback in college football.

Bennett threw 11 touchdowns passes in three post season games, the SEC championship and two playoff games. He said he was glad the Manning award considered the postseason when making its selection.

Archie Manning, the second pick in the 1971 NFL draft, said Bennett will be drafted.