METAIRIE (WGNO) — Rummel defeated Holy Cross on Saturday at Mike Miley, 14-6, opening Catholic League play with a three-game win streak after losing five in a row.

Rhett Centanni, simply put, had a day.

The three-hole hitter went 3-for-4 with 6 RBIs, four of them coming off a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning. Centanni’s slam gave Rummel a 12-4 lead in an eventual 6-run inning and 13-4 lead.

Condensed highlights are available in the WGNO Media Player above. For full game highlights and analysis, watch Friday Night Fastball with Ed Daniels and Delgado head baseball coach Joe Scheuermann on March 31.

