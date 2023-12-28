Saints quarterback Derek Carr said the NFL is built where “everyone is .500.” The Saints, 7-8 can reach that mark with a win Sunday at Tampa Bay.

The Saints need to win to keep their faint playoff hopes alive.

At practice Thursday, safety Jordan Howden was upgraded from did not practice to limited. Safety Lonnie Johnson (knee) and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) did not practice for the second straight day.

The Saints are a 2.5 point underdog at Tampa. The game kicks off at Noon central time Sunday.