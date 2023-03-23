NEW ORLEANS — The Brother Martin Crusaders improve to 4-0 in Catholic League play with a 7-4 win over John Curtis Thursday night at Kirsch-Rooney.

The win is the Crusaders’ 6th in a row. It also gives Brother Martin the series sweep of their district rival.

How it happened:

Brother Martin scored all 7 of their runs in the first four innings.

Reece Roussel started off the scoring with an RBI single in the bottom of the first inning. Curtis would respond in the top of the 2nd, courtesy of a Michael O’Brien sacrifice fly that would tie the game at 1.

Gavin Berry would give Brother Martin the 2-1 lead with a sacrifice full of his own in the bottom of the frame.

In the top of the 3rd, things would get interesting. John Curtis would load the bases and capitalize with two runs on back-to-back RBI singles from Dagan Bruno and Dylan Gilbert to give the Patriots their first lead (3-2) of the game.

That lead would be short-lived with Brother Martin senior Eli Booth crushing a bases-clearing, 2 RBI double to deep center field in the bottom of the inning to give the Crusaders the 4-2 advantage.

Brother Martin would score the remaining three runs in the bottom of the 4th after a Ryan Darrah RBI triple, a John Curtis error, and an Eli Booth RBI single.

Dagan Bruno would add the final run of the game with an RBI single in the top of the 5th inning that would cut the deficit to three.

Brother Martin scores 7 runs on 10 hits while committing 4 errors. John Curtis scored 4 runs off 5 hits and finished with 2 errors of their own.

Up next:

Brother Martin improves to 14-5, 4-0 in district. They will host St. Paul’s in a Saturday night matchup.

John Curtis drops to 10-6-1, 0-2 in district. The Patriots will face St. Aug Saturday afternoon.