NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Crusader quarterback Seth Dazet earned a hat trick on Thursday night at Tad Gormley, throwing for three touchdowns in Brother Martin’s 28-0 victory over Madison Preparatory Academy in the Week 1 season opener.

Dazet found running back Jordan West on a 6-yard connection to put Brother Martin up, 7-0. Later in the first quarter, Dazet heaved one over the middle to Cullin Caminita, who ran 40 more yards into the endzone for a 65-yard touchdown and a 14-0 halftime lead.

Dazet threw his final touchdown to Caminita again, a 15-yard score with 4:30 left in the third quarter.

Minutes later after a Madison Prep fumble gave Brother Martin great field position, Dazet almost had his fourth touchdown on a 14-yard pass to Rex Leblanc, but the referees called Leblanc down on the half-yard line.

Jordan West then punched in the 1-yard run with one minute left in the third quarter. Thus, Dazet threw three touchdowns, Caminita caught two, and West scored two – one receiving and one rushing.

