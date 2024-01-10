Former LSU head coach John Brady joins us in the WGNO Sportszone to talk Pelicans, LSU, and college hoops in our WGNO Sportszone pre game show.
Wednesday night, on WGNO and ABC, the Pelicans defeated the Warriors 141-105.
by: Ed Daniels
