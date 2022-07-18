ATLANTA — LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari took the podium at SEC Media Days to talk about the Tigers’ 2022 defensive unit under first-year head coach Brian Kelly and defensive coordinator Matt House.

“I am very excited for the opportunity. We have a lot of guys that are coming back. Ali Gaye is one of my favorites at defensive end who is a great leader. We have Maason Smith, Jaquelin Roy, and a lot of great additions from the transfer portal like Mekhi Wingo, who is meshing well with all of us. Coach [Jamar] Cain does a great job with all of us, and I think we mesh well as a group. We are creating good chemistry as the defensive line,” says Ojulari.

In his first two seasons with the LSU Tigers, Ojulari has started in 13 games and played in 23.

Ojulari has recorded 71 total tackles and an astounding 16.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

The LSU Tigers team as a whole was 11-12 during that span.

“There is a lot to take away from my past two seasons here at LSU. Coach O [Ed Orgeron] did an amazing job coaching us, and we had a great staff under him in my opinion. As high-level players, we must take away what we did wrong the last couple of seasons and make it better this season, so we do not repeat the same mistakes,” says Ojulari.