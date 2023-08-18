METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The nation’s top high school running back had an injury scare in the early rounds Friday night as the St. Martin’s Saints scrimmaged the Bonnabel Bruins, but it turned out to be cramping.

Berry returned to the field for the live quarter and scored a 65-yard touchdown off a flip-pass from Saints quarterback Ashton Oliver.

The Bruins dominated the early rounds with big plays made by quarterback Joseph Nyein, wide receivers Ca’ron Hollins and Julien Price, Jr., and tailback Branden Lewis.

