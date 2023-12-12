NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Friday Night Football, Crescent City Sports, the Greater New Orleans quarterback club and the R@L Carriers New Orleans Bowl held its annual high school football awards at the Cannery in Mid-City.

They include:

Best Chevrolet player of the year: Harlem Berry/St Martin’s

Smooth team of the year: Riverside Academy

Allstate Sugar Bowl coach of the year: Lavanta Davis St James.

Tulane football coach Jon Sumrall also spoke to this year’s weekly and yearly honorees.

The weekly award winners are:

Lorenzo Zeno, East St. John; Greg Donaldson, Warren Easton; Harlem Berry, St. Martin’s; Eli Friend, Isidore Newman school; Cole Canatella, Holy Cross; Dedric Lastie, Riverside Academy; Kolaj Cobbins, Destrehan; Rylan James, Loranger; Drew Talley, St. Paul’s; Dagan Bruno, John Curtis; Nate Sheppard, Mandeville; Santana Price, McDonogh 35; John Johnson, Karr; Kyle Cannon, St. Charles Catholic; and Brayden Williams, St. James.

