Video: Baun, Robinson, Adebo and Dowell speak following day 7 of Saints training camp

METAIRIE, La – The Saints practiced for a second straight day outdoors in front of fans on Day 7 of training camp Thursday.

Following practice, linebackers Zack Baun, Andrew Dowell, and cornerbacks Paulson Adebo and Patrick Robinson spoke with media.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander was also spotted for the first time since re-signing with the team.

For video from today’s practice, click on the link above.

Player interviews are available below:

Head coach Sean Payton:

Linebacker Zack Baun:

Linebacker Andrew Dowell:

Cornerback Patrick Robinson:

Cornerback Paulson Adebo:

The Saints practice again Friday at 9:30 a.m.

For a complete schedule, click here.