LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — The youngest of five brothers capped off the 18th straight season of an Authement wearing No. 7 for St. Charles Catholic’s football team.

Ayden Authement leaves head coach Wayne Stein with back-to-back state titles in football and baseball.

The Comets will not be complacent, said head coach Wayne Stein at the Crescent City Sports Kickoff Luncheon on Thursday.

For more info on the Comets’ chase of a three-peat, watch the report in the WGNO media player above or on WGNO’s YouTube Channel.

