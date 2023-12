NEW ORLEANS — When Texas took the field for their practice session Thursday, it was our first chance to see quarterback Arch Manning at the Caesars Superdome.

The former Newman Greenie star was bumped up the depth chart following backup Maalik Murphy’s decision to transfer to Duke.

Texas is preparing for their CFP Semi-Final bout with Washington at the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

That matchup is set to take place Monday night at 7:45 p.m.

Texas is currently a 4-point favorite.