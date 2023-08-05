NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Allstate Sugar Bowl welcomed four inductees into its Greater New Orleans Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 5, at the Caesars Superdome.
Class of 2023 Inductee: Frank Monica, St. Charles Catholic Football
Class of 2023 Inductee: Grace Daley, Tulane Basketball
Class of 2023 Inductee: Steve Mura, Redemptorist/Tulane Baseball
Class of 2023 Inductee: Wayne Reese, Carver/McDonogh 35 Football
Alia Armstrong, LSU Track and Field
In addition to the Hall of Famers, the annual James J. Corbett Awards for the top male and female amateur athletes in the state of Louisiana were presented to LSU baseball’s Dylan Crews and LSU basketball’s Angel Reese.
Jeff Hundley, Allstate Sugar Bowl CEO
The two Jimmy Collins Special Awards went to the Green Wave. The first award was given to the entire Tulane football team for the greatest turnaround in NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision history. The second award was given to Tulane women’s basketball head coach Lisa Stockton, the all-time winningest women’s college basketball in the state of Louisiana with 577 wins.
Nate Roche, Carver Basketball
Other awards were as follows:
Outstanding Boys’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Cullen Doody, Jesuit Cross Country
Outstanding Girls’ Prep Coach of the Year, New Orleans: Chris Prator, St. Scholastica Swimming
Outstanding Female Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Alia Armstrong, LSU Track & Field
Outstanding Male Amateur Athlete, New Orleans: Tyjae Spears, Tulane Football
Outstanding Boys’ Prep Team, New Orleans: Carver Basketball
Outstanding Girls’ Prep Team, New Orleans: McGehee Track & Field
Outstanding Collegiate Coach, Louisiana: Kim Mulkey, LSU Women’s Basketball
Michael Pratt, Tulane Football
Greater New Orleans Amateur Athletes of the Month, 2022-23
June, 2022: Alia Armstrong, LSU Track & Field
July, 2022: Gavriella Smith, Penn Tennis
August, 2022: Chris Olivier, New Orleans Boosters
September, 2022: P.J. Martin, De La Salle Football
October, 2022: Michael Pratt, Tulane Football
November, 2022: Tyjae Spears, Tulane Football
December, 2022: D’Wanye’ Winfield, Lutcher Football
January, 2023: Kameron Johnson, Archbishop Shaw Basketball
February, 2023: Spencer Lanosga, Jesuit Wrestling
March, 2023: Ellie Schneider, Country Day Softball
April, 2023: Giancarlo Arencibia, Archbishop Rummel Baseball
May, 2023: Kali Magana, Louise McGehee Track & Field
Wayne Stein, St. Charles Catholic
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- White Sox-Guardians game delayed after brawl, 6 ejected
- Man found in barrel at Malibu beach was aspiring rapper
- Video: Allstate Sugar Bowl celebrates GNO Sports Hall of Fame 2023 class
- Louisiana ranks high in car insurance rates, what experts suggest to save
- Heat wave continues through next week for New Orleans