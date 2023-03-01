HAMMOND, La. — Albany and Amite will both compete for state championships in their respected divisions after posting semi-final wins Wednesday night at the University Center.

Albany defeated Brusly, 72-64 in overtime to advance to the Division II Non-Select state championship Saturday night.

Aubrey Hoyt finished with a team-high 14 points and 8 rebounds in the win. Ja’Meisha Williams and Ava Shields followed with 13 points each. Cayden Boudreaux posted 11 points in the win.

No. 2 Albany will play No. 1 Wossman for a state title Saturday night at 6 p.m.

In the nightcap, Amite defeated Winnfield 59-37 to advance to the Division III Non-Select state final.

Hai’ley Brumfield played like a true Warrior in Wednesday’s win and the box score reflected just that. Brumfield posted 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists in the win.

Alasia Williams added 12 points and 16 boards while Kayla Toefield posted 10 points in the win.

No. 2 Amite will face No. 1 Rosepine Saturday at 4 p.m. in the Division III Non-Select state championship at the University Center.