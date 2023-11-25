HAMMOND, La. — No. 8 Acadiana defeated No. 1 Holy Cross, 28-14 in the Division I Select quarterfinals Saturday night at Southeastern Louisiana University’s Strawberry Stadium.

How It Happened:

On the opening drive for Holy Cross, Cole Canatella connected with Krosse Johnson, in stride, for an 80 yard touchdown to give the Tigers the 7-0 lead.

Minutes later, Acadiana responded with a 28-yard touchdown run by Jonah Gauthier to tie the game at 7.

Following a Holy Cross turnover on downs, Acadiana would have possession to start the second quarter. Gauthier would find the endzone again on a 4-yard run to give the Wrecking Rams the 14–7 lead.

Minutes later the Tigers would be in a 4th and 1 situation at midfield but Cole Canatellas pass would be broken up by Amir Hill. Tigers turn the ball over on downs for the second time in the first half.

Acadiana would capitalize with a 3-yard touchdown run by Zeke Hypolite to extend their lead to 21-7.

On the ensuing Holy Cross possession, Cole Canatella would throw an interception to Russell Babineaux. The Rams would try for a field goal before the break but the kick was no good.

Opening drive of the third quarter for Acadiana, the Rams would be stopped short on 4th and 1 at their own 36, giving Holy Cross great field position, but the Rams would end any threat by blocking the Tigers field goal.

Later in the third, Holy Cross would try to respond again, but Canatella was sacked by Amir Hill, forcing the Tigers to punt. Canatella would be sacked at least three times in the second half.

In the fourth quarter, Acadiana would deliver the finishing blow with a 48 yard touchdown run by Jonah Gauthier. His third score of the night put the Wrecking Rams on top 28-7

With under 3:30 to play, Cole Canatella would find Kayden Andoh for a 7 yard touchdown to cut the Acadiana lead to 14, but that would be the final score of the night.

Up Next:

Holy Cross finishes the season with a 9-3 record.

Acadiana will face (5) Edna Karr in the Division I Select semi-finals Friday night.