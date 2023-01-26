New Orleans – Jockey Florent Geroux rode his 2,000th career North Americanwinner Thursday at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots, piloting Twin Creeks Racing Stables’ Warrant (1-5 favorite) to the victory in race 5.

The 36-year-old native of Argentan, France, had closed to within one victory of the milestone in Saturday’s first race aboard New Destiny before reaching the mark aboard the Brad Cox-trainee on Thursday. Geroux has been the first call for Cox barn on many of their top horses recently, including Mandaloun and Monomoy Girl. Geroux will pilot Cyberknife for that stable in Saturday’s $3 million Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1) at Gulfstream Park.

“It feels great,” Geroux said. “It’s a big relief to be honest. Especially before this weekend with a big day like the Pegasus and being on the favorite, Cyberknife. I can go there and enjoy every moment.”

Geroux’s first win came in 2004 at Longchamp on Chopyluz. A graduate of the French riding Academy, Afasec, in 2007 Geroux had a false start in the United States after falling and suffering a broken wrist and two broken vertebrae on opening day at Keeneland. He returned to the U.S. in 2008, making Chicago his home base.

“I would like to thank my family and close friends for their support,” Geroux said. “It is important to have people behind you especially with all the ups and downs in this business, and they have always been cheering for me. Also, all the trainers and owners who gave me the opportunity to reach this number. Brad (trainer Brad Cox) definitely helped. He has been my go-to guy the past few years. Thanks to my agent John Panagot right now, and of course (former agent) Doug Bredar who put me on almost all of those winners. Thanks to them. I love you guys.”

Having joined the local colony in 2013, 540 of his 2,000 wins have come at Fair Grounds, where he holds two riding titles (2015-2016 & 2016-2017). His first crown was earned in 2011 at Hawthorne.

Geroux’s father, Dominique Geroux, was a jockey and later a trainer in France.

Having won many of the sport’s top races, Geroux scored his first Breeders’ Cup victory in the 2014 Sprint aboard Work All Week and has gone on to win six more, including two Distaffs astride Monomoy Girl and the 2017 Classic with Gun Runner.. In 2021 he rode Mandaloun across the line second in the Kentucky Derby, but he was later named the adjudicated winner following the disqualification of Medina Spirit.

On Friday in race 7 at Fair Grounds, Geroux will look to score win number 2,001 aboard the Cox-trainee Strobe.