Video courtesy Brian Gefter

New video has surfaced of a 15-year-old Kobe Bryant showing off at his first ever slam dunk contest.

According to the videographer, “friends and I organized a charity tournament including this dunk contest. Enter 15 Year Old Kobe who introduced us then to who he was and never stopped.”

Just two years later, Bryant signed his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Lakers. And that is where the real story began…