Versatile OL James Hurst hopes to contribute to Saints offense “however he can”

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The New Orleans Saints have signed former Baltimore Raven Offensive Lineman, James Hurst, on a one-year deal, waiving WR Tim White.

Over the last 6 seasons in Baltimore, Hurst started 44 games, lining up at multiple positions. He appeared in all 16 regular-season games in 2019, on a Ravens offense that broke the NFL record for most rushing yards in a season.

Hurst says he hopes to contribute to the Saints however he can, as a part of an offense he has great respect for.

James Hurst said, “So much creativity has come out of (Sean Payton’s) system. Just seeing what they’ve been able to do and seeing how I could fit in, that is exciting.”

On a zoom call with media Thursday, Hurst said his initial conversations with Saints offensive line coach , Dan Roushar, mentioned lining up at tackle.

“We’ve talked about tackle mostly for sure, that’s mostly what I’ve played. We just talked about my versatility and how that’s helpful to an offense to be able to have a guy that’s played at multiple spots,” said Hurst.

