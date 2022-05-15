HAMMOND, La. — No. 3 Vandebilt Catholic defeated No. 8 University Lab, 12-2 Sunday night in the Division II state championship to claim its first baseball state title since 1971.

The Cuns held a 2-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 3rd, but from there the Terriers offense would come alive.

Vandebilt Catholic ends the game with 15 total hits, ten-run ruling University Lab in the bottom of the 6th on an Dominic Archila bases loaded 2 RBI single.

Here is head coach Chad Menard and players after the game:

Owen Schexnaydre was named Most Outstanding Player for his day at the plate and on the mound.

Vandebilt Catholic finishes their championship season with a 33-8 overall record.