Vandebilt Catholic falls to St. Louis Catholic in Division II semi-finals

SULPHUR, La. — The St. Louis Catholic Saints defeated Vandebilt Catholic, 4-1 Thursday in the Division II semi-final round of the LHSAA Baseball State Tournament.

The Saints score 2 runs in the 1st inning, adding 1 more in the 5th and 6th.

Vandebilt’s only run of the game came in the top of the 1st inning on an RBI single.

Nicholls baseball signee Parker Morgan took the mound for St. Louis Catholic, striking out 6 and giving up just 5 hits and the 1 run.

For Vandebilt Catholic, Owen Schexnaydre struck out 9 batters but surrendered 5 hits and the 4 runs.

The Saints advance to the Division II championship game where they will play the winner of Parkview Baptist and Teurlings.

For the full bracket, click here.