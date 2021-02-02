Van Gundy on Pelicans loss to Kings: “I thought we lost our commitment to the way we wanted to play”

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach Stan Van Gundy spoke with media after practice Tuesday about the current state of the team after Monday’s, 118-109 loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Van Gundy says that his team was able to find quality shots throughout the course of the game and feels the effort on the defensive end was great.

However, Van Gundy says that when shots weren’t falling, he felt like the Pelicans started to force the issue and that ultimately led to their demise.

The road ahead only gets tougher for the New Orleans Pelicans.

Tomorrow night, Monty Williams and Chris Paul return to New Orleans for the first time this season as head coach and player.

Tip off is set for 8:30 p.m.

The Phoenix Suns are riding a 3 game win streak while the Pelicans are on a two game losing streak.