Valanciunas, Hart, Ingram lead Pelicans past Clippers, 94-81

New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) goes to the basket against LA Clippers forward Nicolas Batum (33) in the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 13 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 20-point first-half deficit to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 94-81 on Friday night.

After challenging the Pelicans to “grow up” after they’d blown double-digit leads at Washington and Miami earlier this week, Josh Hart had 19 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Brandon Ingram had 17 points and 12 rebounds, and Kira Lewis Jr. added 16 points to help New Orleans win for just the third time in 17 games this season.

Los Angeles star Paul George scored 19 points but missed five of six shots in the fourth quarter as the Pelicans pulled away.

Nicolas Batum scored 12 points for the Clippers, who’ve lost three of four.