CANTON, Ohio (WGNO) — The Birmingham Stallions led by USFL MVP Alex McGough defeated the Pittsburgh Maulers 28-12 to claim their second straight league title at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday.

McGough, who led the league in touchdown passes (20), threw for four more on the night – three to game MVP Deon Cain.

The Stallions finish the season 10-2, and have only lost three games since the return of the USFL last year. Birmingham bested the New Orleans Breakers (7-4) in the South Division Championship last week to advance to the title game.

USFL President of Operations, Daryl Johnston, said the league would return for a third season.