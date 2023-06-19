CANTON, Ohio — In one of the most competitive seasons in professional football history, all four winning teams from last weekend are headed to the USFL playoffs on June 24-25.

Going into Week 10 of the USFL regular season, only one team – the defending champion Birmingham Stallions – had punched its playoff ticket. With remarkable parity, the remaining seven teams had a postseason path that hinged on winning in the final weekend of the USFL regular season.

In the South Division, the Stallions (8-2) defeated the Memphis Showboats (5-5) to secure the league’s top record and the right to host a USFL playoff game in Birmingham for the first time in 38 years. The New Orleans Breakers (7-3) clinched a playoff spot by beating the Houston Gamblers (5-5). This set up a rematch of the 2022 South Division Championship between Birmingham and New Orleans, won by the Stallions who ultimately claimed the USFL title.

The North Division will have two new postseason participants in 2023, as the two playoff spots came down to “win or go home” games. The Pittsburgh Maulers (4-6) eliminated the New Jersey Generals (3-7) and the Michigan Panthers (4-6) beat the Philadelphia Stars (4-6), setting the scene for the USFL playoffs:

North Division Championship (Saturday, June 24 at 8 pm ET on NBC & Peacock)

#1 Pittsburgh Maulers vs #2 Michigan Panthers

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

Tickets on sale here

South Division Championship (Sunday, June 25 at 7 pm ET / 6 pm CT on FOX)

#1 Birmingham Stallions vs #2 New Orleans Breakers

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, Alabama

Tickets on sale here

USFL Championship Game (Saturday, July 1 at 8 pm ET on NBC & Peacock)

North Division Champion vs South Division Champion

Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

