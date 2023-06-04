BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – New Orleans’Jarey Elder intercepted a pass as time ran out to preserve a 24-20 victory for the Breakers on Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson had the second-most passing yards of the season, as he threw for 328, completing 25 passes for two touchdowns. Both of his touchdowns were to Johnnie Dixon, who finished with 136 yards on nine catches. Jonathan Adams had eight catches for 117 yards for the Breakers (5-3) who remain in a tie for seconds place in the South Division.

Michigan (3-5) was led by Josh Love who completed 22 passes to eight difference receivers for 221 yards and a pair of scores. Frank Ginda led all tacklers with 11 total, eight solo plus an interception.

After a scoreless 1st quarter, New Orleans when ahead 7-0 on a Hills 1-yard touchdown rush at 13:20 of the 2nd quarter. The score was set up on the previous play when Bethel-Thompson connected with Adams for a 38-yard reception.

The Breakers would score two more touchdown in the 2nd quarter. The first, putting them up 14-0 on a drive that saw Bethel-Thompson go 7-for-7, capping with a 9-yard touchdown to Dixon at 5:26. On their next possession, Dixon scored his second touchdown of the game, a 36-yard score from Bethel-Thompson to make the score 21-0 at 1:52.

Michigan got on the board with 42 seconds remaining until halftime. Love found Marcus Baugh for a 51-yard catch-and-run to make the score 21-7. On the second play of the Breakers’ subsequent possession, Warren Saba intercepted Bethel-Thompson, returning the ball to the New Orleans 18-yard line. Cole Murphy kicked a 19-yard field goal as time expired, sending the contest into halftime with the Breakers ahead 21-10.

The Panthers defense came up big early in the 3rd quarter on Ginda’s interception. Ginda grabbed a tipped pass and returned it to the New Orleans 21-yard line. On the next play, Love put a perfect pass into the hands of Trey Quinn on the left side of the end zone to make the score 21-17.

With 3:11 remaining the 3rd quarter, New Orleans used a 13-play, 71-yard drive to go ahead 24-17 after Matt Coghlin’s 19-yard field goal.

Michigan cut the deficit to 24-20 after a 37-yard field from Murphy at 11:01 of the 4th quarter.

The Panthers had two changes to regain the lead, first by stopping New Orleans on a 4th-and-1 at the Michigan 46, but the drive went negative 9-yards and ended with a punt. The Breakers were forced to punt with 41 seconds remaining.

Michigan took over at their own 34-yard line and converted a 3rd– and-3 for 16-yards on a Joe Walker catch. However, on the next play Elder picked off Love as the clock run out.

“This was a great team victory for us today. Our two main goals going in today’s game were stop their run and stop their man coverage,” said New Orleans head coach John DeFilippo.

The Breakers defense held the Panthers to 51 yards on the ground, 45 yards below their season average.

“Obviously, these next two games are very important for us that we need to take one at a time,” added DeFilippo.

Next week, New Orleans takes on Memphis (4-3) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Nashville, while Michigan will play Pittsburgh (2-6) at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton. Both games are on June 10.

{Courtesy: USFL}