BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Breakers will open the 2023 season on April 16 against the Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Ala.

The United States Football League, which enters its second season since returning last year, released the team’s 10-game regular season schedule on Tuesday.

The Breakers will once again play all of its home games at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

The schedule includes:

Week 1

April 16: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 6:30 p.m. ET

Week 2

April 22: vs. Houston Gamblers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 3

April 29: at Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 12:30 p.m. ET

Week 4

May 7: at New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio; Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 5

May 14: vs. Memphis Showboats in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 6

May 21: at Philadelphia Stars in Detroit; Ford Field; 12 p.m. ET

Week 7

May 27: vs. Birmingham Stallions in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 8

June 4: vs. Michigan Panthers in Birmingham, Alabama; Protective Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Week 9

June 10: at Memphis Showboats in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 3 p.m. ET

Week 10

June 18: at Houston Gamblers in Memphis; Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium; 4 p.m. ET

Under then-head coach Larry Fedora, the Breakers finished second in the USFL South Division with a 6-4 record before losing to this year’s league favorite Birmingham Stallions (+300) in the playoffs.

Fedora stepped down in the fall, ushering in longtime NFL offensive coach John DeFilippo.

Here are the early championship futures, via FOX Bet:

Stallions: +300

Generals: +325

Breakers: +500

Showboats: +500

Stars: +550

Gamblers: +600

Panthers: +700

Maulers: +800