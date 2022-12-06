NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Tuesday, the United States Football League announced that longtime New York Giants scout Ryan Jones has been named the general manager of the New Orleans Breakers.

First-year Breakers head coach John DeFilippo, who joined the team last month after the unexpected departure of Larry Fedora, selected Jones to oversee player personnel as the USFL enters Year 2 of the league’s revival from the 1980s.

Ryan Jones, General Manager

New Orleans Breakers

“Ryan Jones is a fantastic talent evaluator and an even better person,” said DeFilippo. “I’ve known Ryan since 2005 when he was a New York Giants scout and I was the team’s quality control assistant coach.

“Ryan earns the trust of everyone around him and I’m excited to work with him to build a team that delivers a USFL championship to New Orleans Breakers fans.”

Jones spent 15 years scouting for the Giants, including two of which led to Super Bowl wins in 2007 and 2011.

Both Jones and ‘Coach Flip’ inherit a 6-4 playoff team that finished as the USFL South division runner-up behind eventual league champion – the Birmingham Stallions.

Former New York Giants Scout Ryan Jones with Rutgers player Carlton Agudosi during Rutgers Pro Day in 2012.

Reporting directly to their respective head coaches, the eight USFL General Managers are:

Ryan Jones (New Orleans Breakers)

(New Orleans Breakers) Billy Devaney (New Jersey Generals)

(New Jersey Generals) Steve Kazor (Michigan Panthers)

(Michigan Panthers) Bob Morris (Houston Gamblers)

(Houston Gamblers) Zach Potter (Birmingham Stallions)

(Birmingham Stallions) Dave Razzano (Memphis Showboats)

(Memphis Showboats) Michael Woods (Philadelphia Stars)

(Philadelphia Stars) Lonnie Young (Pittsburgh Maulers)

USFL Season 2 kicks off April 15, 2023.