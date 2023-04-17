*Courtesy United States Football League

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — New Orleans’ Anthony Jones’ 2-yard touchdown reception from

McLeod Bethel-Thompson with 1:18 remaining in regulation broke a 15-15 tie to give the

Breakers a 22-15 victory over Pittsburgh at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Ala.

Bethel-Thompson led New Orleans (1-0) was 23-of-41 for 302 yards and a touchdown.

Greg Eisworth, II recorded eight tackles, seven solo and kicker Matt Coghlin set a new USFL

record by connecting on five field goals.

The Breakers’ defense held the Maulers to 156 total net yards and did not allow a touchdown.

Reuben Foster led Pittsburgh (0-1) with a game-high 12 tackles, nine solo while forcing a

fumble.

The 1st quarter saw three field goals as Pittsburgh got on the board first on a Nathan

Hierlihy 37-yard field goal at 10:51. Back-to-back field goals by Coghlin of 34 at 5:46 and 51

yards at 1:24 put New Orleans ahead 6-3.

The first touchdown of the game happened when the Maulers’ Kyahva Tezino fell on a

fumble caused by Foster in the end zone for a touchdown to give them a 9-6 advantage at

8:21 of the 2nd quarter. The 2-point conversion failed.

Coghlin tied the game at 9-9 with 1:16 remaining until halftime with a 21-yard field goal.

In the 3rd quarter, Coghlin nailed two more field goals – a 27-yarder at 9:17 and a 28-yarder

with 15 seconds left to give the Breakers a 15-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maulers had a chance to tie game at the 10:23 mark of the 4th quarter, but a big stop on

4-and-goal from the 1-yard line by Vontae Diggs ended an 11-play drive for Pittsburgh.

On the next possession, the Breakers went 60-yards before being forced to punt. The 16-

yard punt was fielded at the Maulers’ 23-yard line by Isaiah Hennie who took it 77-yards to

paydirt. However, Hierlihy’s extra point was wide right as the score remained deadlocked

at 15-15 with 4:49 remaining.

New Orleans game-winning drive was highlighted by Bethel-Thompson finding Surratt for

a 35-yard catch-and-run which brought the ball down to the Pittsburgh 5-yard line. Three

plays later, Jones hauled in the deciding score.

New Orleans’ remains in Birmingham next week to face Houston (0-1) on April 22nd, while

Pittsburgh plays New Jersey (0-1) in Canton, Ohio on April 23rd