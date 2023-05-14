BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Cole Kelley’s 4-yard touchdown pass to John Mitchell with 2:16 remaining in the game to lead Memphis to a 17-10 victory over New Orleans on Sunday afternoon at Protective Stadium.

Kelly found nine different receivers, going 24-for-36 for 224 yards. Troy Warner made a game-high 13 tackles for the Showboats (2-3).

McLeod Bethel-Thompson completed 25 passes for 206 yards and one touchdown.

After a scoreless 1st quarter, Memphis broke through first on an Alex Kessman’s 40-yard field goal at 14:52 of the 2nd quarter.

The next seven series saw a punt, a turnover on downs, two interceptions and three fumbles before Kessman kicked a 43-yard field goal as time expired to send the game into halftime with the Showboats leading 6-0.

New Orleans got on the board at the 9:00 mark of the 3rd quarter when Anthony Jones scored on a 4-yard catch from Bethel-Thompson to give the Breakers their first lead of the game at 7-6.

On the ensuing drive, Kessman kicked a 50-yard field goal to put Memphis back in front, 9-7 at 4:40 of the 3rd quarter.

After the teams exchanged punts, New Orleans put together a 12-play, 80-yard drive. The result was a Matt Coghlin 29-yard field goal at 7:29 of the 4th quarter that put the Breakers ahead 10-9.

Memphis regained the lead two minutes and 20 seconds later on Mitchell’s score and Juwan Washington’s two-point conversion put the Showboats up 17-10.

The Breakers took over at their own 23-yard line with 2:09 remaining, but the Showboats took over on downs.

Next week, New Orleans travels to Detroit to face Philadelphia (2-3) at Ford Field on May 21, while Memphis hosts Pittsburgh (2-3) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Nashville on May 21.

{Courtesy: USFL}