NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Breakers head coach John DeFilippo joins WGNO’s Aaron S. Lee after the team’s 17-10 loss to Memphis (2-3) on Sunday.

The Showboats were led by former Southeastern Louisiana quarterback Cole Kelley, who went 24-for-36 for 224 yards.

The Louisiana native and Walter Payton Award winner has guided Memphis to two straight wins following an 0-3 start.

The defeat is the first of the 2023 USFL season for the 4-1 Breakers, who travel to Michigan to face the Philadelphia Stars (2-3) on Sunday, May 21.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.