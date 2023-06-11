*Courtesy United States Football League

MEMPHIS — Lightning, wind-swept rain and a long weather delay could not deter New Orleans Breakers linebacker Vontae Diggs and his teammates’ quest for redemption.

Diggs and the Breakers wanted a little bit of get-back after losing to the Memphis Showboats earlier this season. They got it in the form of a dominant, 31-3 victory over host Memphis on Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

“We had a saying all week,” Diggs said. “I’m going to keep the French out of it, but that get-back is an MF — meaning we owe them, and we’re not going home without getting our get-back on them.

“It is what it is. We don’t think they should have beat us the first time, and we had to go back and stand on that business the second time. And we did.”

The game was stopped with 1:04 left in the first quarter for three hours and 12 minutes because of a severe weather delay as a thunderstorm passed through the heart of Memphis.