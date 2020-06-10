USC welcomes back Reggie Bush after 10-year NCAA ban

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – USC is welcoming back Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush after a 10-year NCAA-mandated disassociation.

The former star running back had been prohibited from interacting in an official capacity with the school he played for from 2003 until 2005 since the NCAA sanctions handed down in 2010.

Bush and Southern California were penalized for him and his family receiving impermissible benefits while he was still in school.

USC President Carol Folt wrote in a letter to Bush that he could now “be afforded the privileges and courtesies extended to all Trojan football alums.”