USA Today investigation looks into how LSU dealt with sexual misconduct complaints

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA – OCTOBER 01: Derrius Guice #5 of the LSU Tigers reacts after running for a first down against the Missouri Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 1, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A USA Today investigation is delving into how LSU handled sexual misconduct complaints that involved students and athletes.

The report looks into cases involving Derrius Guice, Drake Davis and non-athletes.

Earlier this year, USA Today reported that Guice was accused of raping two former LSU students.

LSU released this statement:

“We are aware of the USA Today article and are reviewing the allegations. In the meantime, it’s important for us to emphasize that LSU does not tolerate sexual assault or any form of abuse. We are committed to responding promptly to any reports of misconduct, to investigating these reports in a manner that is fair and equitable, and to supporting the victims in every way we can. Putting an end to abuse and sexual assault is an institutional priority, and we are constantly working to achieve that goal.”

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News