USA Today investigation looks into how LSU dealt with sexual misconduct complaints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A USA Today investigation is delving into how LSU handled sexual misconduct complaints that involved students and athletes.
The report looks into cases involving Derrius Guice, Drake Davis and non-athletes.
Earlier this year, USA Today reported that Guice was accused of raping two former LSU students.
LSU released this statement:
“We are aware of the USA Today article and are reviewing the allegations. In the meantime, it’s important for us to emphasize that LSU does not tolerate sexual assault or any form of abuse. We are committed to responding promptly to any reports of misconduct, to investigating these reports in a manner that is fair and equitable, and to supporting the victims in every way we can. Putting an end to abuse and sexual assault is an institutional priority, and we are constantly working to achieve that goal.”