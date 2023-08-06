CHENGDU, China — Team USA outlasted Argentina 102-91 on Sunday afternoon to claim the bronze medal in the 2023 World University Games.

The United States rode 20-point scoring performances from three players to bring home a medal for USA for the fourth consecutive games.

Jaylen Forbes led all scorers in the contest with 27 including five made three-pointers. Forbes did most of his damage in the first half pouring in 22 of his 27 points before halftime including 17 points in the second quarter.

Following Forbes in the scoring column was Kolby King with 23 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Sion James was right behind tallying 22 points to go with seven rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. The final player for Team USA in double figures was Kevin Cross with 11 points and six boards.



The United States held the early advantage after scoring the first five points of the contest, but Argentina battled to claim its first lead midway through the first. The two teams went back and forth the remainder of the quarter with USA trailing at the end 29-30.



Forbes got the offense rolling for Team USA in the second draining four triples in route to a 17-point performance in the frame. The United States reclaimed the lead early in the quarter and held on to take a 59-58 advantage into the locker room.



Argentina and Team USA exchanged the lead a handful of times to begin the second half until USA closed the third quarter on a 13-3 scoring run. King led the attack for the United States with 11 points in the frame to put the team up 79-70 heading into the fourth quarter.



Team USA extended its lead to its largest of the contest at 90-74 with 4:33 remaining in the game. The lead would shrink to eight with just 49 seconds remaining before the United States finished off the win 102-91 to claim the bronze medal.



Tulane, which represented Team USA at the World University Games, will begin preparing for the upcoming 2023-24 campaign in Uptown.

{Courtesy: Tulane Athletics}

