NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball redshirt senior Moon Ursin signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday one day after 2022 WNBA Draft. Ursin becomes the sixth player in program history to sign with a WNBA team and the first since Gwen Slaughter in 2004.



“We so proud of Moon! She has the work ethic and abilities to be successful at the next level,” head coach Lisa Stockton said. “We are excited to see where this new chapter takes Moon and can’t wait to watch her continue to compete at the highest level.”



Minnesota finished the regular season with a 22-10 record last year before being knocked out of the playoffs by the eventual WNBA champion the Chicago Sky in the second round.



Despite only playing at Tulane for one year, Ursin left her mark on the program. As American Athletic Conference Newcomer of the Year and First Team All-AAC selection, her impact on the court was not overlooked. The Destrehan, Louisiana, native also recorded the first triple-double in program history with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists against Troy on December 8.



Ursin led the Green Wave in scoring with 14.1 points on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 41.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc and rebounding with 8.5 this season. She also 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals per contest to help lead Tulane to its 16th 20-win season in program history and its 21st postseason appearance all-time with a berth in the WNIT. She scored in double figures in 20 of 31 her games played at Tulane and went for 20 or more points in four games this season. The Baylor transfer’s elite motor and play making ability was on display all season as her 8.5 rebounds per game and 1.68 assist-to-turnover ratio both ranked third in the AAC.



DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL TULANE ATHLETICS APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane women’s basketball (@GreenWaveWBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane}