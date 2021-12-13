Ursin Named AAC Co-Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s basketball redshirt senior guard Moon Ursin was named the American Athletic Conference Co-Player of the Week on Monday by the league office.

Ursin earned the honor after she recorded the first triple-double in program history in a win over Troy. She finished with 18 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the 91-84 victory over the Trojans. The triple-double was also just the fifth in AAC women’s basketball history and the first since 2017.

This is the second time the Destrehan, Louisiana, native has been named as the AAC Player of the Week and her fourth weekly honor of the season. Ursin has landed on the weekly honor roll each of the past four weeks.

The Green Wave will be back in action on Monday, Dec. 20, as it hosts the Tulane Holiday Tournament in Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. Tulane will tipoff the tournament against Texas Southern at noon. The Green Wave will then face off against either Bradley or the University of Arkansas at Little Rock on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Both contests for Tulane will be aired live on ESPN+. Fans also can listen to the games live on the Tulane Sports Network from Learfield on 88.3 WRBH with Gus Kattengell or streaming on the Tulane Athletics App and The Varsity Network App.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL TULANE ATHLETICS APP

Download the official mobile app of Tulane Athletics. Now, you can stay in touch with the Green Wave anytime and anywhere on your Android or iOS mobile device.



TICKETS

Tickets for the 2021-22 season can be purchased by calling 504-861-WAVE (9283), logging on to TulaneTix.com or visiting the ticket office at the James W. Wilson Jr. Center.



FOLLOW ON SOCIAL MEDIA

For behind-the-scenes coverage, follow Tulane women’s basketball (@GreenWaveWBB) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.



WE ARE NOLA BUILT

Tulane University is located in the city of New Orleans. It is a city built on tradition and resiliency. The lessons Green Wave student-athletes have learned through their connection with this university and city have BUILT doctors, lawyers, business leaders, conference champions, all-conference players, All-Americans, professional athletes and NCAA tournament teams. The city of New Orleans has shaped us into who we are today. We are One City. We are Tulane. We are NOLA BUILT. Check out at NolaBuilt.com.

{Courtesy: release from Tulane Athletics}