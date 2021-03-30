Updated COVID protocols for Masters 2021 announced

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Masters Tournament officials have updated the protocols required of badge holders attending the 2021 spring tournament.

The Augusta National Golf Club has announced that patrons with Practice Round Tickets, Daily Tournament Tickets and Series Badges will no longer be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test. This does not apply to other patron groups, such as Berckmans Place Ticket Holders.

Officials say that, while proof of testing will not be required for the ticket holders, they should still consider taking a COVID-19 test before traveling to Augusta.

There are still several areas that will be regulated for all patrons. Here is a break down of all the health and safety protocols also found on the Masters.com website.

FACE COVERINGS

Face coverings must be properly worn at all times, both indoors and outdoors, unless actively eating or drinking. For your protection, the face covering should fully cover your nose and mouth.

The following face coverings are permitted:

Cloth

KN95

N95

Surgical

The following are not permitted:

Neck gaiters

Bandanas

Masks with ventilators

Face shields without a permitted face covering underneath

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Physical distancing of at least six feet and limiting contact with those outside your party is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others.

We ask that all guests in attendance practice social distancing at all times and follow the distancing measures in place throughout the grounds.

SANITIZING

Frequent handwashing is advised. Hand-sanitizing stations will also be available throughout the grounds. Avoid touching your face, high-contact surfaces and person-to-person physical contact.

STAY HOME IF YOU’RE SICK

Please perform a self-assessment before arriving on property and throughout the day. For your safety and the safety of others, you should stay at home or exit the property if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms of COVID-19:

fatigue

muscle or body aches

headache

congestion or runny nose

sore throat

nausea

vomiting

diarrhea

the new loss of taste or smell

CONTACTLESS PAYMENT

All facilities at Augusta National Golf Club are cashless. Credit card is the only accepted method of payment at concession stands, merchandise shops and shipping locations.

The Augusta National Golf Club announced in January that it would limit the number of patrons allowed to attend the 2021 spring Masters tournament. Those eligible have been contacted by club officials. You can read more about that announcement here.