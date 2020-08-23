UPDATE: Day 6 Saints Training Camp

New Orleans, La. – On Sunday, the Saints wrapped up their sixth practice of training camp at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center indoor facility in Metairie.

With the departure of guard Larry Warford, one of the competitions featured in this year’s camp is in the trenches.

The Saints top draft pick Cesar Ruiz, who played center at Michigan, saw first-team snaps at the position.

At the start of camp, Payton said Ruiz and 2nd-year lineman Erik McCoy would be spending time rotating between center and right guard, where Ruiz had been working at in previous practices.

To hear Payton’s update on the position battle, click on the video above.

When asked about the offensive line, running back Latavius Murray said he’s excited about the chemistry he’s seen building.

“I think they’ve been doing a great job,” said Murray. “Even all the young guys who have come in, have come in and competed at a real high level. I think with time and with reps they’re going to continue to gel and mesh but I think we’ve gotten off to a really good start and done some really good things.”

Quarterback Taysom Hill returned to the team after missing the previous two practices. He and his wife Emily welcomed their first child – Beau Nixon Hill- on Saturday.

Words cannot describe the love and gratitude Emily and I are feeling right now. So proud of my wife, Emily, for all the sacrifices she has made, continues to make and how well she did in delivery. Finally, happy birthday to my little man, Beau Nixon Hill! We love you!! pic.twitter.com/n3MaJ0AoKW — Taysom Hill (@T_Hill4) August 22, 2020

Sunday also marked Hill’s 30th birthday.

Following his post-practice press conference, Payton said meetings would be held to discuss the threat of multiple storms headed towards New Orleans.

Payton said plan A would be to stay in Metairie. However, if need be, the team would move to a satellite location.

The Saints are scheduled to continue training camp tomorrow morning.