BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Pete Maravich‘s statue on LSU’s campus will be unveiled Monday evening.

The LSU Board of Supervisors unanimously approved of the statue in 2016, according to LSU Athletics. Pete Maravich’s statue will stand next to the statues of Shaquille O’Neal and Bob Pettit outside of the PMAC.

While playing at LSU, Maravich was the highest-scoring player in college basketball history. Afterward, he became a five-time NBA All-Star.

The statue unveiling ceremony is scheduled to begin around 6 p.m.