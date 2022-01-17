UNO’s Troy Green Named Southland Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS – Senior captain Troy Green became was named the Southland Player of the Week by the league office this afternoon.



The St. Rose native scored 20 points on 9-of-15 shooting with six rebounds and three assists in just 24 minutes of play in last Tuesday’s blowout of Dillard.



Green scored a season-high 26 points against Southland preseason favorite Nicholls on Saturday afternoon. The senior made 15-of-16 free throws – the most by a Southland student-athlete this season, and sixth-most by a Privateer ever in a single game – and pulled down season-high nine rebounds against the Colonels as well.



For the week Green averaged 23.0 points per game with 7.5 rebounds per contest on his way to earning the third Southland Player of the Week honor of his career. Troy joins teammate Derek St. Hilaire (Nov. 29) in being honored by the league so far this season.



HEAD COACH MARK SLESSINGER

“We couldn’t be more happy for Troy and his family. He has worked so hard to be playing at such a high level. Troy is an incredible representative of his family, our program, the University, and his city.”



NEW ORLEANS SOUTHLAND PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Kevin Hill (1) Feb. 24, 2014

Kevin Hill (2) Feb. 21, 2016

Erik Thomas Dec. 5, 2016

Bryson Robinson Jan. 8, 2018

Troy Green March 1, 2021

Derek St. Hilaire (1) March 7, 2021

Derek St. Hilaire (2) Nov. 29, 2021

Troy Green Jan. 15, 2022



Italics denotes current student-athlete.



SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans are encouraged to follow @UNOPrivateers on Twitter, @PrivateersMBB on Instagram, like /PrivateersMBB on Facebook and subscribe to the PrivateerAthletics YouTube channel.

{Courtesy: release from UNO}